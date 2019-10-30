John Witherspoon Dies: Ice Cube, Marlon Wayans and More Celebs React

Hollywood is saying goodbye to "Pops." Actor John Witherspoon died at age 77, and his family, friends and co-stars have been paying tribute to the celebrated star on social media.

The news was announced on Witherspoon's Twitter account alongside a photo of the late actor.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband and father John Witherspoon has passed away," the statement read. "He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. - The Witherspoon Family."

His son, J.D. Witherspoon, also confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing, "So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father and Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad...I’ll miss u. - J.D."

Witherspoon was best known for his role as Willie Jones in the Friday movie series as well as playing the father to Shawn and Marlon Wayans on The Wayans Bros.

Witherspoon's Friday co-star, Regina King, was one of the first celebrities to post on social media about the loss.

"My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King," she captioned a clip of the late actor.

Ice Cube, who played Witherspoon's on-screen son in the Friday films, posted about the loss, writing, "I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him."

Marlon Wayans took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to the late actor.

"I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already," he wrote. "Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops."

Here were some other star reactions:

