‘John Wick’ TV Spinoff Coming to Starz; Keanu Reeves Expected to Guest

Starz is developing “The Continental,” a TV spinoff of the “John Wick” films focused on the hotel that serves as a safehouse for assassins. “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves is expected to appear, eventually.

“You can expect to see him at some point,” Starz President of original programming Carmi Zlotnik said.

“The Continental,” from writer and executive producer Chris Collins, includes Reeves as an executive producer, Starz execs said at the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday.

“This series is truly unlike anything else on TV,” said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht. “‘The Continental’ promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

Collins will serve as writer and showrunner on the series. Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk will executive produce alongside the movie’s directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, screenwriter Derek Kolstad and Reeves. Stahelski will direct the premiere episode.

