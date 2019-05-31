That Keanu Reeves 'Lonely Guy' Interview Never Happened, Rep Says

Keanu Reeves, Internet heartthrob and the “nicest guy in the world,” is also lonely, according to an article that’s been picked up all over the internet. But a rep for Reeves told HuffPost that the entire story is “fabricated.”

The fake post involves the 54-year-old actor allegedly confessing his loneliness in an interview with Malaysia’s Star2.com, which claims to have asked Reeves what “romantic love meant to him.”

“You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life,” he supposedly said. “But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”

View photos (Photo: ) More

View photos The fake questions and answer. (Photo: ) More

The same story claims that when asked to elaborate on self-identifying as “the lonely guy,” Reeves played coy.

“I don’t concern myself with it that much. I’m an actor, so in terms of what you’re asking about, I have no answer,” he’s quoted as saying.

Reeves’ publicist told HuffPost that the actor “did not” give the interview to Star2.com.

“This interview did not happen,” the spokeswoman said. “This was pieced together from several interviews and the majority of these questions were not asked nor answered. They are fabricated.”

View photos Reeves arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe" on May 22 in Westwood, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter via Getty Images) More

That didn’t stop people on Twitter from swooning over the fake quotes and saying they’d gladly date Reeves: