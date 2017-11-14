John Wick creator turning Hitman into TV series

From Digital Spy

Agent 47 is being called back into service for his own TV series.

The ruthless clone assassin will be icing his enemies in a new adaptation of the hugely popular Hitman video game series for US streaming service Hulu, according to Deadline.

This version of Hitman is expected to be based heavily on the games' established continuity and is being written by writer Derek Kolstad - who is probably best known for creating another notorious assassin, John Wick. Kolstad has written both John Wick films starring Keanu Reeves, as well as the upcoming Chapter 3.

View photos

Kolstad is also currently working with director Chad Stahelski on The Continental, a TV series set within the John Wick universe at its notorious hotel for the world's most deadly assassins.

"[It's] got a really good structure. It's very tied to the film [in that] it's about the Continentals all over the world, how certain people come into that world, and what happens in relation to those people, which is cool," Stahelski has teased.

"I think the world is very vast, and everything I've heard from it is very positive... It's something that the studio seems very, very intent on [making] and very, very behind."

View photos

Early hope from Hulu is that Hitman will become its new flagship series. The franchise was previously adapted into live-action twice before for feature films, the first starring Timothy Olyphant as Agent 47 in 2007.

A reboot titled Hitman: Agent 47, starring Rupert Friend in the title role, was met with overwhelming negative critical reviews and only modest box office earnings.

The Hitman series has remained hugely popular since developer IO released the first title in the video game franchise back in 2000.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like