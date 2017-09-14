‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ gets May 2019 release date

Keanu Reeves as John Wick (Photo: Lionsgate)

Lionsgate has set a release for the Keanu Reeves action movie John Wick: Chapter 3. The film is expected to hit theaters on May 17, 2019 — the first title to land on the date.

The franchise has been a success for the studio with a combined $260 million in worldwide grosses and Lionsgate executives have indicated in recent months that they were planning a third movie. Both films were directed by Chad Stahelski from scripts written by Derek Kolstad with Reeves portraying a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the killing of his puppy, a gift from his late wife.

Both John Wick movies featured elaborate stunts and an impressive body count as Reeves fended off numerous gunmen out to do him in. The second film featured a Matrix reunion with Laurence Fishburne starring. Reeves and Fishburne starred in all three Matrix films as Neo and Morpheus, respectively.

David Leitch also co-directed the original but was not credited. Stahelski and Leitch played stunt doubles for Reeves in The Matrix trilogy.

Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk produced both movies. The original 2014 movie grossed $43 million domestically and $43 million internationally. Chapter 2 launched this year and made $92 million in North America and $79 million overseas.

Leitch went on to direct the thriller Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron, and is on the Deadpool sequel, which opens June 1.

'John Wick: Chapter 2': Watch 'The Vatican' deleted scene:

