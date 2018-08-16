John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunite for 'Grease' 40th anniversary — and we've got chills

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1978 movie Grease . (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The summer lovin’ is still going strong after 40 years.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited Wednesday night for a screening of Grease in honor of the iconic 1978 film’s 40th anniversary. Director Randal Kleiser and co-stars Didi Conn (Frenchie) and Barry Pearl (Doody) also appeared at the reunion hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

View photos Pink Ladies favorite Didi Conn, left, and T-Bird Barry Pearl, far right, joined the stars and director Randal Kleiser. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage) More

In true honorary Pink Lady form, Newton-John wore a Rizzo-approved pale pink jacket over a matching silk camisole for the occasion. The singer and actress — who also starred opposite Travolta in the 1983 rom-com Two of a Kind — will turn 70 on Sept. 26.

Travolta, 64, meanwhile, swapped his T-Birds leather jacket for a checked shirt paired with a V-neck sweater and dark blazer. His blue jeans, however, were pure Danny Zuko.

Not surprisingly, the stars couldn’t resist breaking out one of their old dance routines on the red carpet.

View photos The Grease stars showed off their moves from “You’re the One That I Want.” (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) More

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in the spring, Travolta revealed that he has still got a soft spot for the song “You’re the One That I Want.”

“[My favorite memory was] mostly doing “You’re the One That I Want,” because I couldn’t wait to perform that,” he said. “The whole song is just a joy to listen to and sing. I enjoyed the musicality of it and how one could dance to it. It was the same thing with “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightning.”

Some things never change.

