John Travolta Just Turned 70, So Here's What 70 Years Old Looks Like On 48 Different Celebrities

Believe it or not, John Travolta turned 70 last month.

John Travolta on stage in a black suit and shirt with a white handkerchief in his pocket
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Wild Hogs actor celebrated his birthday with a trip to Brazil.

Looks like fun!

Man in a black shirt smirking in a selfie, partially lit with a dark background
@johntravolta/instagram.com

Because this is what we do here, let's look at what 48 other celebrities looked like at 70...

1.Oprah at 70:

In 2024.

In 2024.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

2.Betty White at 70:

Betty White poses smiling in a buttoned pink blazer with lapels and matching earrings

In 1992.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

3.Sean Connery at 70:

Man with a medal, wearing a suit and frilled cravat, smiling at the camera

In 2000.

Ken Goff / Getty Images

4.Tim Allen at 70:

In 2024.

In 2024.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

5.Pierce Brosnan at 70:

Pierce Brosnan in a black velvet blazer and shirt at an event

In 2024.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

6.Catherine O'Hara at 70:

Woman in a painterly splattered suit with a bow tie blouse and embellished clutch posing on red carpet

In 2024.

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

7.William Shatner at 70:

Man smiling in a formal olive suit poses for a photo at an event

In 2001.

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

8.Meryl Streep at 70:

Meryl Streep at an event, smiling, wearing a blouse with ruffled collar and earrings

In 2019.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

9.Robert De Niro at 70:

Robert De Niro wearing a dark suit and tie at a film premiere

In 2013.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

10.Lucille Ball at 70:

Person in a fringed jacket with a structured handbag stepping out of a car

In 1981.

Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

11.Jane Fonda at 70:

Famous individual on the red carpet wearing a shimmering satin outfit with a V-neckline and smile

In 2007.

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

12.Frank Sinatra at 70:

Frank Sinatra smiling, wearing a tuxedo in a crowded event

In 1985.

Tom Wargacki / WireImage / Getty Images

13.Goldie Hawn at 70:

Goldie Hawn wearing a classic black blazer and pants, posing in front of a promotional backdrop

In 2015.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14.Christie Brinkley at 70:

15.Julie Andrews at 70:

Woman in sparkling striped suit at event, smiling, holding clutch

In 2005.

Jon Furniss / WireImage / Getty Images

16.Raquel Welch at 70:

Woman in a red off-shoulder gown with decorative straps, smiling at a celebrity event

In 2000.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

17.Ronald Reagan at 70:

Man in a suit posing in front of an American flag

In 1981.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

18.Jack Nicholson at 70:

Man in pinstripe suit and red tie at event

In 2007.

Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19.Harrison Ford at 70:

Person in a suit standing at a podium

In 2012.

Frederick M. Brown

20.Kathie Lee Gifford at 70:

Woman in a ruffled black dress smiling at an event, with movie posters in the background

In 2024.

Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images for Prime Video

21.Elizabeth Taylor at 70:

Elizabeth Taylor in an embellished orange dress with statement jewelry

In 2002.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

22.Tom Selleck at 70:

Tom Selleck in a double-breasted suit and checkered shirt at an event

In 2015.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Extra

23.Cyndi Lauper at 70:

Cyndi Lauper with short hair wearing a colorful blouse and denim jacket

In 2024.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

24.Jeff Goldblum at 70:

Man in a fringed blue jacket and hat smiling at a charity event

In 2023.

Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

25.Sting at 70:

Musician in a gray tee plays bass guitar on stage with band members in the background

In 2022.

Francesco Prandoni / Getty Images

26.Martin Scorsese at 70:

Martin Scorsese in a black suit and bow tie on the red carpet

In 2012.

Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage / Getty Images

27.Angela Lansbury at 70:

Angela Lansbury smiles in a beaded gown at an event

In 1985.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

28.Donald Trump at 70:

Donald Trump, wearing a suit, makes a gesture at a podium with a Christmas tree in the background

In 2016.

Anadolu / Getty Images

29.Joe Biden at 70:

Joe Biden and Barack Obama standing, both in business suits with serious expressions

In 2012.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

30.Bette Davis at 70:

Elegant individual wearing a hat and glasses, styled in a striped outfit with a chain accessory
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

31.Brigitte Bardot at 70:

Three individuals at an event, middle person wearing a dark jacket and scarf

In 2004.

Pierre Andrieu / AFP via Getty Images

32.Sophia Loren at 70:

Sophia Loren poses on a red carpet, wearing an off-shoulder gown and necklace

In 2004.

Tom Maelsa / Getty Images

33.Cher at 70:

Cher in a black jacket and lace top attends an event

In 2016.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

34.Dolly Parton at 60:

Dolly Parton poses at an event in a black dress with gold accessories

In 2016.

Jason Davis / FilmMagic / Getty Images

35.Paul Newman at 70:

Paul Newman in a classic tuxedo at a formal event

In 1995.

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

36.Mary Tyler Moore at 70:

Woman smiling at event in black outfit with checkered neck detail

In 2006.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

37.Joan Rivers at 70:

Woman on red carpet wearing a black gown with extravagant gold feathered sleeves

In 2003.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

38.Clint Eastwood at 70:

Man in a suit with a tie at an event

In 2000.

Laurent Bonnin / WireImage / Getty Images

39.Morgan Freeman at 70:

Morgan Freeman in a white suit jacket and black bow tie at an event

In 2007.

Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

40.Christopher Walken at 70:

Man in black suit sitting, smiling on talk show set

In 2014.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

41.Patrick Stewart at 70:

Patrick Stewart wearing glasses and a black jacket at an event

In 2010.

Desiree Navarro / WireImage / Getty Images

42.Ian McKellen at 70:

Sir Ian McKellen in a black coat and blue scarf, smiling at an event

In 2009.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

43.Mick Jagger at 70:

Mick Jagger onstage in a sparkling black jacket, blue shirt, holding a microphone

In 2014.

Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

44.Joan Collins at 70:

In 2004.

In 2004.

J. Quinton / WireImage / Getty Images

45.Al Pacino at 70:

Al Pacino wearing a black suit, looking pensive

In 2010.

Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

46.Diana Ross at 70:

Performer in a sparkling green dress with flared sleeves, singing on stage

In 2015.

George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

47.Helen Mirren at 70:

Woman on red carpet in a long-sleeved red lace dress with a high neckline, holding a metallic clutch

In 2016.

Samir Hussein

48.And lastly, Bruce Springsteen at 70:

Celebrity male sitting cross-legged in a talk show setting wearing a black shirt and jacket

In 2020.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images