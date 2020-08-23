John Travolta posts video of him and daughter 'dancing in memory of Momma' following wife Kelly Preston's death

John Travolta and daughter Ella are honoring the late Kelly Preston (pictured in May 2018) following her death from breast cancer. (Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

John Travolta has shared a video of him and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta dancing together in memory of his late wife, Kelly Preston.

It comes a month after she died at the age of 57, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis had not been made public until after her death.

In the footage, Travolta and his 20-year-old daughter move together to the sound of soft jazz music in front of an almost-vacant bar area.

"My daughter and I dancing in memory of Momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me," he captioned the post.

The couple married in 1991, welcoming son Jett one year later in 1992. He died in 2009 on a family holiday to the Bahamas; the cause of death was a seizure, with his parents later confirming he suffered them regularly.

Ella was born in 2000 and the couple went on to have another son, Benjamin, in 2010.

This week, the Jerry Maguire star's death certificate revealed she died at home in Clearwater, Fla. before her body was moved to a funeral home.

Travolta announced his wife's death on Instagram on July 13, thanking medical staff who had cared for her and revealing he would be taking time away to be with his children.

He wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

