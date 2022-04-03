John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's 22nd Birthday with Tea Party: 'I Love You So Much'

John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's Birthday with Tea Date: 'I Love You So Much'

John Travolta is not late for a very important date!

The Grease actor, 68, celebrated his daughter Ella Travolta's 22nd birthday on Sunday with a tea party that looked straight out of Wonderland.

"Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram. "We're here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I'm also here to shoot a short film called, The Shepherd based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I've always loved."

The post features an image of John and Ella sitting across from each other with tea and treats on the table, as well as a gorgeous garden view in the background. The snap is followed by a clip of the two sipping from delicate teacups to celebrate the occasion.

Ella's birthday comes as she recently finished filming her new movie Get Lost, a retelling of the classic Alice in Wonderland story. Last September, the father-daughter duo were seen smiling as they celebrated the end of production for Ella's first starring role.

The actress, who has previously appeared in her father's movies Old Dogs (2009) and The Poison Rose (2019), voiced her gratitude to the production team behind the modern fairytale.

"Thank you so so much to all of the cast and crew who worked so hard on this film and brought everything to life so beautifully," she noted. "Thank you to our wonderful director, Daniela [Amavia], for your kindness and guidance always. And to our stellar producers, for everything you do."

"Budapest has been a dream and most importantly I've gotten to meet and work with so many amazing people," she added of filming in Hungary.

The Saturday Night Fever star shares Ella with late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 due to cancer. John is also dad to son Benjamin, 11, and late son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009. The actor previously opened up to PEOPLE about how proud he is of who his daughter has become.

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her," he said of Ella. "And maybe that's a valid contribution."