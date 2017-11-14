John Travolta accused of 'homosexual battery' in newly seen police reports

John Travolta is alleged to have groped a male masseur at a hotel in Palm Springs, California, according to a newly-seen police report.

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star is accused of sexual battery in the complaint, the details of which have been obtained by celebrity news site Radar and published for the first time.

The incident dates back to February 2000, when the complainant, who was 21 at the time, says that Travolta exposed himself during a massage treatment at the LaQuinta Hotel, which had been specially opened for Travolta at 1.30am for his sole use.

In the police report filed at the time, the masseur said that after Travolta had exposed himself, he had administered a ‘citrus body scrub treatment’ to the actor.

It’s alleged that Travolta, who is a devout Scientologist and married actress Kelly Preston, told him he was ‘very attractive’ and that he had got him ‘excited’, at which point he asked the masseur to join him in the spa’s steam room ‘so he wouldn’t be alone’.

Once in the steam room, it’s claimed that Travolta dropped his own towel, and reached under the masseur’s and ‘began to rub his inner thigh’.

Travolta then ‘began rubbing [the masseur’s] bare buttocks as well as in the groove between’, and later made further lewd and suggestive remarks about whether he’d had sexual encounters with other men.

After Travolta allegedly then followed the masseur from the steam room to the showers, he continued to pursue him, asking him if he wanted to be ‘soaped up’, at which point the masseur dried off, packed up his massage table and left.

An officer of the LAPD was called to the spa that same night, and took the statement from the masseur, who wished to have Travolta prosecuted for sexual battery.

However, Officer Mark Peters said at the time that the ‘details do not meet the elements of battery… or sexual battery’ and that the witness’s statement could not be corroborated.

The case was then closed, with the LAPD advising the masseur to ‘speak with a civil attorney’.

According to Radar, following the incident, Travolta’s former manager and ‘fixer’ Jonathan Krane, who died last year, advised Travolta to ‘immediately leave the hotel’, in private diary entries seen by the website.

It’s said Krane then ‘persuaded the hotel it was in their best interest to get their employee to drop the criminal charges, and any civil claims, and to persuade the police not to investigate because it was just a misunderstanding’.

No charges were ever filed regarding the incident.

