John Stamos remembers feeling 'unfiltered joy' in throwback photo with Ashley Olsen and the late Bob Saget

John Stamos has remained close to his Full House co-stars. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

John Stamos is throwing it back.

On Thursday, the Full House alum posted a photo of himself on the water with two of his former co-stars on the '90s sitcom, Ashley Olsen and the late Bob Saget.

"I love this picture so much," Stamos wrote. "A moment in time. A surge of happiness. Unfiltered joy. Pure and real. We were blooming! I rented a beach house in the summer of 2004. Needed some cheering up, and boy did my friends come through. What a lucky man I am!"

While Stamos did not specify why he needed his friends at the time, he and model/actress ex-wife Rebecca Romijn did split in 2004.

The entire Full House cast has remained famously close over the years, with many of its members appearing in the revival of the series, Fuller House, which aired from 2016 to 2020. They all spoke out after Saget died in January from head trauma.

Stamos, in particular, has been vocal about his grief over his friend's death, regularly posting images of the two playing musical instruments, fishing or hanging out with Rihanna. In February, he shared a tear-jerking clip of their adventures on the sitcom, which originally aired from 1987 to 1995.

Just this week, he presented a career achievement award to the longtime host of the original America's Funniest Home Videos — Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo accepted it — at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles. Stamos hailed Saget as "successful in every medium of media" and beloved by both colleagues and audiences.

"Fortunately, his legacy lives in my life," he explained, adding that Saget taught him to "love deeply."