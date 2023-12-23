John Schneider Reacts to Backlash Over Joe Biden Tweet

'The Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider denies threatening President Biden on X, formerly Twitter, in a statement to ET. In screenshots of a now-deleted post from Schneider's account, he said the president should be 'hung,' replying to a critical message from Biden about former President Donald Trump. In the aftermath, 'Deadline' reported the Secret Service opened an investigation into Schneider's comments. 'Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past,' Schneider says in his statement on Friday. 'I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.' The controversy comes just two days after Schneider was eliminated from season 10 of 'The Masked Singer.'

