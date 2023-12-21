John Schneider (‘The Masked Singer’ Donut) unmasked interview: ‘I have always considered myself a singer who will act for food’

The Season 10 finale of “The Masked Singer” took place Wednesday, December 20. Cow, Donut, Gazelle and Sea Queen each rocked the stage before audience members and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger voted for their favorite. After the first round of voting, Sea Queen and Gazelle were eliminated and revealed to be Macy Gray and Janel Parrish, respectively. After a final showdown with Cow, Donut was announced as the runner-up. The delicious crooner was revealed to be “The Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider.

“I’m a theater brat,” he told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “I started in theater when I was a kid. I’ve done theater for a very long time. I have always considered myself a singer who will act for food. Robin, I’ve had five number one songs, so I have sold millions of records, but nobody knows it, until now!”

The actor got emotional when asked about his deceased wife. “I’m honored to be here,” he said. “I know that my bride would be delighted. She would have been back there having a great time. It’s really great to be part of this, to be part of what you’re doing. My wife passed in February of this year, so that’s why it’s still so fresh. But I think it’s always going to be fresh. Make sure that if you love somebody desperately, make sure that before you go to sleep tonight that they know it. Make sure that they know that you love them.”

Before the actor unmasked the panelists submitted one final guess for who they thought was hiding inside the Donut costume. Jenny was the only one who successfully put the clues together after watching his performances of “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker and “Drift Away” by Dobie Gray. Robin and Ken both thought it was music legend Tom Jones, while Nicole went with another singing icon, Engelbert Humperdinck.

In his clue package Donut revealed, “I came into this competition at the lowest point in my life, but as soon as I saw that Donut mask, his smile made me happy in a way I had not felt in a long time. I knew right then and there, becoming the Donut was what I needed to heal from my wife’s passing. I know that she’s getting a big kick out of me in this donut costume because every Saturday morning I would make the coffee and my wife would go out and get donuts, and an apple fritter especially for me. In fact, her nickname for me was ‘Fritter.’ I still miss her more than I can possibly say, but putting on this costume every night has helped me remember all the beautiful memories we had together. Tonight, under this mask, I’m finally smiling again, just like she always was.”

Celebrities previously unmasked in Season 10 were Demi Lovato (Anonymouse) Anthony Anderson (Rubber Ducky), Tom Sandoval (Diver), Michael Rapaport (Pickle), Billie Jean King (Royal Hen), Tyler Posey (Hawk), Luann de Lesseps (Hibiscus), Metta World Peace (Cuddle Monster), Ashley Parker Angel (S’more), Ginuwine (Husky), Sebastian Bach (Tiki), John Oates (Anteater), Keyshia Cole (Candelabra), Macy Gray (Sea Queen) and Janel Parrish (Gazelle).

