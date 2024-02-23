John Savident: Coronation Street's Fred Elliott dies aged 86
John Savident, known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died aged 86, his agent has said.
The 86-year-old was known for his booming voice while playing the local butcher on the ITV soap.
A statement from his agent to the PA news agency said: "We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday.
"He was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Savident joined the Manchester-based soap in 1994, and quickly became a favourite with viewers thanks to his huge personality and loud voice.
His storylines involved his disastrous love life, including three marriages and several failed proposals.
A secret son, Ashley Peacock (played by Steven Arnold), also arrived on the show and the two later developed a close bond as they worked as butchers together.
Savident's character was killed off in 2006, suffering a stroke on the day he was supposed to marry Bev Unwin (Susie Blake).
Broadcaster Tom Hourigan said Savident delivered "arguably one of the most distinctive characters - and deliveries - in British soap history".
Actor Stuart Antony shared a picture of himself with Savident, describing him as "always lovely and witty".