John Savident: Coronation Street's Fred Elliott dies aged 86

As Coronation Street's Fred Elliott, Savident was known for his huge personality and loud voice

John Savident, known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died aged 86, his agent has said.

The 86-year-old was known for his booming voice while playing the local butcher on the ITV soap.

A statement from his agent to the PA news agency said: "We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday.

"He was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Savident joined the Manchester-based soap in 1994, and quickly became a favourite with viewers thanks to his huge personality and loud voice.

Saviden pictured with co-stars Julia Haworth and Steven Arnold, who played his son Ashley, in 2005

His storylines involved his disastrous love life, including three marriages and several failed proposals.

A secret son, Ashley Peacock (played by Steven Arnold), also arrived on the show and the two later developed a close bond as they worked as butchers together.

Savident's character was killed off in 2006, suffering a stroke on the day he was supposed to marry Bev Unwin (Susie Blake).

Broadcaster Tom Hourigan said Savident delivered "arguably one of the most distinctive characters - and deliveries - in British soap history".

Actor Stuart Antony shared a picture of himself with Savident, describing him as "always lovely and witty".