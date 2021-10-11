John Oliver slams HBO's parent company AT&T: 'You're a terrible company'

John Oliver slammed HBO's parent company, AT&T on Last Week Tonight Sunday, after it was uncovered by Reuters last week that the telecommunications company helped build OAN, the far-right One America News Network, which Oliver has criticized in the past for spreading covid misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Oliver stated that, according to the Reuters report, OAN's founder Robert Herring testified that AT&T executives told him they wanted a conservative network, so he built one, which AT&T carried first on their U-Verse system and then on DirecTV.

"OAN has grown into the toxic network it is today," stated Oliver. "One that's happy to give a platform to batshit election fraud theories from America's most out-of-breath pillow fetishist."

As for OAN's "horrendous content," according to the LWT host, in a message from AT&T, the company shared, "AT&T told us DirecTV respects the editorial independence of the channels it carries, just as AT&T is committed to providing editorial independence for every WarnerMedia show – including this one," which Oliver happily took as free reign to go off.

"Look, AT&T, I know our relationship is a little awkward, especially since you're trying to spin this business baby off in your deal with Discovery," shared Oliver. "But while we are still technically related, let me just say this. You're a terrible company. You do bad things and you make the world worse. Please don't bother keeping in touch once the merger's complete. Although that should no't be a problem. You're AT&T. It's not like your messages will go through anyway."