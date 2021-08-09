John Oliver slams Andrew Cuomo’s 'irrelevant' defense against sexual harassment allegations

On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver brutally mocked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ’s defense following multiple sexual harassment allegations , which he denies . Following a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James detailing the accusations against Cuomo, he released a video showing him kissing and embracing various people, narrated by himself in which he says things like, “I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek.”

“New York's AG released a devastating report of (her) investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Andrew Cuomo which, incredibly, he is trying to ride out,” Oliver said, “issuing a video in which he tried to deny or downplay the accusations.”

As more Cuomo accusers speak publicly about their experiences with the governor, alleging much worse than what appears on the video, Oliver was shocked that Cuomo considered it a good defense.

“It's frankly incredible that Cuomo thought releasing an irrelevant montage of photos would somehow exonerate him,” Oliver said. “Apparently his strategy for literally any crisis is ‘Put together a powerpoint, and that's it.’”