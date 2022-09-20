John Oliver says it's 'pretty s****y' that his Queen Elizabeth joke was censored in the U.K.

John Oliver joined Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday and discussed how a joke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II was censored when the latest episode of his Emmy-winning HBO show, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, aired in the U.K. last week.

“All we said was that Britain was still mourning the shocking loss of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes. It’s literally not a joke,” Oliver said. “Scientifically, it’s not a joke. That’s just a fact with a kind of d***-ish inflection, that’s all it is.”

Oliver has never shied away from his disdain for the royal family. He’s mocked them over lavish royal weddings, and gone after them for the family’s alleged reaction to Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. Oliver’s last appearance on Late Night was soon after the death of Prince Philip, leading Oliver to tell Meyers that any time a senior royal dies, he’ll be there to “give it the disrespect it deserves.” Oliver believes his joke being censored in the U.K., which airs on Sky, was ridiculous.

“They cut it out, which is pretty s****y,” Oliver said. “Because apparently, all we’ve heard all week is the queen had the incredible sense of humor. Just nonstop. Oh, she was so funny. Seth, she was so funny. The queen, she — razor sharp.”

And Oliver took this opportunity to take one last shot at the queen for a sketch she did with Paddington Bear earlier this year as part of her Platinum Jubilee.

“And there she was with Paddington,” Oliver said. “I’m watching a bear carry her comedically in that scene. She’s giving that bear nothing back. There is one set of footprints in the sand, and it’s a paw. But she was a huge comedy fan.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

