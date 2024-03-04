John Oliver says Donald Trump prosecution is as 'obvious' as Natasha Lyonne being Batman

John Oliver wants DC to get Natasha Lyonne on the phone.

The "Last Week Tonight" host, 46, mentioned the actress in a Sunday segment discussing the Supreme Court's decision to hear former President Donald Trump's argument for immunity from federal charges he tried to steal the 2020 election. The comedian said the Republican presidential candidate could be prosecuted as much as Lyonne should be the next Batman.

"Yes. A former president can be criminally prosecuted for actions taken in office. It is one of those questions to which the answer should really be obvious," Oliver said. "Like, did Robert Durst kill those people, or which serial mascot (expletive) the most, or who should play the next Batman? And for the record, the answers are: absolutely, it's not even close (Tony the Tiger), and Natasha Lyonne."

The 44-year-old actress and director is best known for starring in "Orange is the New Black" as Nicky Nichols, in "American Pie" as Jessica, in "Russian Doll" as Nadia Vulvokov and as Charlie Cale in "Poker Face."

In an interview with USA TODAY last month, Oliver discussed covering the Trump campaign and the 2024 election cycle on his show.

"For our show, the problem with American elections is that it takes up all the oxygen in the room, and the media both lets that happen and sometimes is more than happy that it's happening," he said. "So I'm hoping that we're going to be able to protect at least the main body of our show for the majority of the year from the horse-race elements of the election."

He continued: "... You know who he is, both as a candidate and as a president. There aren't many unexamined parts of Trump's psyche. I hoped (in 2016) that we would be able to silo the campaign from the rest of the show, but that became harder and harder to do as that campaign became more and more toxic."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Oliver says Donald Trump prosecution should be 'obvious'