John Oliver obliterates parent company AT&T: 'You do bad things and you make the world worse'

On Last Week Tonight Sunday, John Oliver slammed HBO's parent company, AT&T , after it was recently uncovered by Reuters that the telecommunications company helped build OAN, the far-right One America News Network, which is notorious for spreading covid misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Oliver stated that, according to the Reuters report, "OAN's founder Robert Herring testified AT&T executives once told him they wanted a conservative network, and he claims, 'When they said that, I jumped to it and built one.' And once he built the channel, AT&T carried it first on their U-Verse system and then on DirecTV."

"OAN has grown into the toxic network it is today," stated Oliver. "One that's happy to give a platform to batshit election fraud theories from America's most out-of-breath pillow fetishist."

As for OAN's content, according to the LWT host, in a message from AT&T, the company shared, "AT&T told us DirecTV respects the editorial independence of the channels it carries, just as AT&T is committed to providing editorial independence for every WarnerMedia show – including this one," which Oliver happily took as free reign to go off.

"That is such a relief! Especially that last part. Because if I may, I'd like to use that generous editorial independence to offer some constructive feedback to AT&T," said Oliver, before he launched into a series of tagline suggestions for the company.

"Take AT&T's recent campaign. 'More for your thing, that's our thing,' which is, respectfully, complete gibberish. It sounds like Yoda pitching a penis-enlargement device. It is so nonsensical I have to assume something was lost in communication, which actually would be a much more appropriate slogan for the company," suggested Oliver. He went on, saying, "How about 'AT&T, all the business savvy of Quibi without the courtesy of committing corporate suicide,' or 'AT&T, if you run a cable out the back of your headquarters and plug it into T-Mobile's network while they aren't looking, that's legal, right? Asking for a friend.' Any of those are all yours if you want them!" In the end, Oliver did not mince words as he concluded his verbal attack with a clear message.

"Look, AT&T, I know our relationship is a little awkward, especially since you're trying to spin this business baby off in your deal with Discovery," shared Oliver. "But while we are still technically related, let me just say this. You're a terrible company. You do bad things and you make the world worse. Please don't bother keeping in touch once the merger's complete. Although that should no't be a problem. You're AT&T. It's not like your messages will go through anyway."

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on HBO.

