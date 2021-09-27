John Oliver criticises Biden administration for sending vulnerable Haitians back into harm’s way

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host took issue with the Biden administration’s immigration policies after the recent events in del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitan migrants were met at the border by agents on horseback, appearing to use their horse's reins like whips. And Oliver began by criticizing the messaging from the White House.

Oliver also went into title 42, a Trump immigration policy being used by the Biden administration to turn away asylum seekers under the guise of public health. And even worse, how they’re treated once they are sent away. After playing a clip of a migrant describing being chained up “like animals” when they are sent back on airplanes, Oliver wasn’t happy.

“That is despicable,” he said.