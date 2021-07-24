John Mulaney Files for Divorce from Ex Anna Marie Tendler After 6 Years of Marriage

John Mulaney has filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, more than two months after news of their split broke.

The comedian, 38, filed in New York on Friday, per court records viewed by PEOPLE. No further information was immediately available and a lawyer for Mulaney did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In early May, a rep for Mulaney told PEOPLE that the pair had called it quits after six years of marriage.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler, 36, added in her own statement, shared with PEOPLE via her rep. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler

Jim Spellman/Getty Images John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler

RELATED: John Mulaney Performs for the First Time Since Leaving Rehab and Ending His Marriage

News of their breakup came nearly five months after Mulaney checked into rehab in December, when he was seeking treatment after relapsing following a decades-long battle with addiction. In February, PEOPLE confirmed that Mulaney had completed his 60-day rehab stay and was continuing his sobriety work as an outpatient.

Since completing the rehab stay, Mulaney has returned to the stage for well-received stand-up shows, titled "From Scratch."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mulaney is currently dating actress Olivia Munn, whose relationship was first reported on by PEOPLE in May.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source close to the former Saturday Night Live writer told PEOPLE at the time.

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn

Bryan Bedder/Getty; Karwai Tang/Getty John Mulaney; Olivia Munn

RELATED: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Step Out for Lunch Date in L.A.: 'They Were Having a Great Time,' Says Insider

Story continues

The celebrity duo first connected socially several years ago and remained friendly. In December, Munn, 40, sent Mulaney well wishes after he entered rehab.

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she tweeted at time.

In late June, they were spotted out together for the first time enjoying a low-key lunch date in Los Angeles. "They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They were really enjoying each other's company."