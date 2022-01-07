John Mulaney finalizes divorce 6 weeks after welcoming son with Olivia Munn

John Mulaney is officially a single man. The 39-year-old comedian finalized his divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler on Thursday, according to reports. The news comes six weeks after Mulaney welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney with Olivia Munn.

Mulaney and Tendler, an artist, wed in 2014. He filed for divorce in July, two months after it was revealed the they were separated and that he moved on with Munn.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in a statement at the time. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

John Mulaney finalized his divorce weeks after having his first child with Olivia Munn. (Photo: Getty Images)

As 2021 came to a close, Tendler shared a lengthy Instagram message about "loss" and the "harsh and punishing" year. She did not mention her ex by name, though.

John Mulaney and his Anna Marie Tendler in 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mulaney and Munn have been dating for nearly a year. The two got together shortly after he completed rehab. Given the timeline, there's been tabloid interest surrounding the couple.

"They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is," Munn told the Los Angeles Times last year.

The 41-year-old actress said she refuses to debunk specific rumors because it will "feed into a narrative that's just not true," since people tend to "ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative.

"For whatever reason, it's easier to blame me," she shared.

Munn and Mulaney have kept a low-profile throughout their relationship, but are sharing their parenthood journey on social media. It's the first child for both stars.

MORE: See the new photos Olivia Munn and John Mulaney just shared of their baby boy