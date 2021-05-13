  • Oops!
John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn amid his divorce

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn after confirming divorce. (Photo: Getty Images)

It appears John Mulaney has a new lady in his life. Days after news broke he was divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, reports claim the comedian has moved on with Olivia Munn.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source close to Mulaney tells People. "They met at church in Los Angeles."

Reps for the actors did not immediately return Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

The romance may be new, but Mulaney, 38, and Munn, 40, have known each other for years. When the former Saturday Night Live writer checked himself into rehab in December, Munn wished him well on social media.

In 2015, Munn told the Huffington Post she fangirled over Mulaney at a wedding.

"We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" she recalled. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So, you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

The Newsroom actress said during the interview she wrote Mulaney and emailed, but "he never emailed back."

"I might've got the wrong email — probably," Munn laughed. "That's what I tell myself."

It appears the new couple may have first met in 2013 at Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's wedding. Mulaney wrote a piece for Vogue at the time about the weekend, which features a photo of Munn from the rehearsal dinner. Mulaney went on to wed Tendler, an artist, one year later.

A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed to Page Six on Monday that he and Tendler split: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Tendler's statement pointed to Mulaney initiating the divorce. 

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said through her rep. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." (Sources told Page Six that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months ago.)

Mulaney, who has been open about his decades-long battle with addiction, completed a 60-day rehab stay in February. He's nearing the end of his five-day standup gig John Mulaney: From Scratch in New York. While he's reportedly been raw and vulnerable in terms of his recovery, there's been no mention of his new romance — yet. 

Munn is no stranger to high-profile relationships as she previously dated Aaron Rodgers and Chris Pine.

