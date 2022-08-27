John Mulaney Celebrates 40th Birthday with Son and Olivia Munn

John Mulaney 40 birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxOs_DO51O/.

John Mulaney/Instagram

John Mulaney is celebrating another year around the sun, the comedian posting on Saturday a photo of himself sitting on a stage covered in balloons and streamers, holding his infant son Malcolm Hiệp.

"There is truly no better way to turn 40," he wrote in the caption.

Mulaney also shared a photo to his story, labeling himself "40" with Malcom, whom he shares with girlfriend Olivia Munn, at "9 mos, 2 days" old.

Another photo on his Instagram story showed Mulaney and Munn holding their son. Mulaney kissed Munn on the forehead in the photo.

"Turning 40 with my little family and fist full of frosting," he wrote, which teed up the next post — a close-up video of Mulaney laughing while his son eats a big mouthful of frosting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Mulaney 40 birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxOs_DO51O/.

John Mulaney/Instagram

Mulaney's celebration took place on the road, for his From Scratch comedy tour. His family has been traveling with him, and Mulaney has joked that his baby boy is a "great roadie."

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in June, he said that his son loved being on the road, appreciating the simple pleasures of hotel life.

"Malcolm loves being on tour," said Mulaney. "He loved Saratoga Springs. He loved the Westin in Buffalo."

The Saturday Night Live alum added that Malcolm took interest in a "fake fireplace that's like glowing rocks" at their hotel in Buffalo. "He sat down and goes, 'This is what I'm talking about.' He was so mesmerized."

John Mulaney 40 birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxOs_DO51O/.

John Mulaney/Instagram

RELATED: John Mulaney Celebrates His First Father's Day with Son Malcolm and Girlfriend Olivia Munn

Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September last year. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told host Seth Meyers at the time.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney added. (He checked himself into rehab in December 2020 following a decades-long battle with addiction.)

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.