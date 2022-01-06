John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID, Drops Out of Mexico Performances with Dead & Company

John Mayer

John Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for Dead & Company — a band made up of former Grateful Dead members that Mayer, 44, plays alongside — announced in a post that the singer received a positive coronavirus test result and will no longer perform at Playing in the Sand, a music festival in Mexico.

"Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming 'Playing in the Sand' event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10," the statement read.

The weekend event will now feature band members Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge, along with Jay Lane and Tom Hamilton Jr. filling in. Margo Price and others will also appear as "special guests and sit ins," the statement said.

The statement added: "In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes."

Earlier in the week, Grateful Dead founding member Bill Kreutzmann removed himself from the music event, citing health concerns, Rolling Stone reported.

Lane, 57 — a founding member of Weir's RatDog — is set to fill in for him.

In the Instagram post, a statement from Grateful Dead's Weir, 74, was also included.

"We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we're going to have," he said.

As the highly-contagious omicron variant rockets through the U.S., more stars are sharing their experiences with breakthrough cases.

Elsewhere this week, Seth Meyers shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which put his late-night show on hiatus. The View is missing both Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg due to the virus as well.

Other stars who have recently tested positive during the current COVID wave include Hugh Jackman, Debra Messing, LL Cool J and Jessie J.

Despite the surge in cases, healthy individuals who have received a booster shot are less likely to suffer severe infection from the omicron coronavirus variant, new studies suggest.

While boosted individuals appear less likely to contract serious infections from the omicron variant, medical experts still cautioned to The Washington Post that those who remain unvaccinated are at risk of severe illness. Older populations and those with underlying conditions could be at higher risk for severe illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.