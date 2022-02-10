John Mayer reveals he's working on a song for late friend Bob Saget

Bob Saget and John Mayer photographed on April 4, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

John Mayer was heartbroken by the death of his friend Bob Saget, and he's turned to his music for solace.

"I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob," he told Andy Cohen in an interview for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series. "I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it."

Mayer, who was was a pallbearer last month at Saget's funeral, said the music project is really a discovery of the depth of the emotions he's feeling.

"You just discover what is more to be loved in this lifetime and that was Bob's whole thing," the "Heart of Life" singer said. "You know, I just wanna say ... Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, 'I love you too.' And he engendered that relationship with us. I would not have said it to him as much if he had not said it to me first repeatedly."

Cohen then commented on how much Saget had loved Mayer, and how proud he was of him, too.

"I loved that guy so much. That one was just no question, you know? There are times when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, 'What's my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset?'" said Mayer, who met the Full House actor when he asked him to play a charity benefit in 2003. "That one was right over me... Because that was someone that everyone knew, that in real time, I was like, this is one of my favorite people in the galaxy, and I'm proud of this relationship."

Mayer has shared his thoughts about Saget several times in the past month, including as he drove the late comedian's car home from the airport in Los Angeles, where he had parked it before flying to Florida, where he was scheduled to perform.

Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. He was 65. His family revealed Wednesday that the Saget had suffered a head trauma, which most likely came from an unwitnessed fall, Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner for Florida's Orange and Osceola counties, told Yahoo Entertainment. He reported that no illicit drugs or toxins had been detected in his toxicology analysis.