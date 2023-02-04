John Legend Teases His Future on The Voice

John Legend is taking a break from NBC's The Voice. But as he exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez ahead of the season 23 premiere, "I won't be here this season, but I'll be back."

The new season—which premieres March 6—will see the return of coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, and will feature first-timers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Having previously appeared as a season 12 advisor, John joined The Voice as a coach for season 16 in 2019. And while the 12-time Grammy winner—who recently welcomed newborn daughter Esti with wife Chrissy Teigen—admitted he doesn't know how much longer he plans to keep his coaching position, he told E! News, "It's amazing that any show lasts as long as The Voice has lasted, and I'm proud to be part of the legacy of the show."

Season 23 will also mark Blake's last as a coach, as he has appeared on every season of The Voice since its premiere in 2011.

"I love Blake and just think he's an amazing coach, but also an amazing person that I've really gotten to know over the years," John said of the country star. "And hopefully, we can carry on the tradition after he leaves."

While he has some time off from helping aspiring artists achieve their dreams, he's fulfilling a dream of his own with his brand-new unisex skincare line Loved01. And in a market full of celebrity skincare brands, John wanted to focus on creating effective products for people of color.

"Not only are we formulating our products with melanin-rich skin in mind, not only are we creating products that are beautiful, that will help you deeply care for yourself," he told E! News, "but we wanna make it affordable so you can buy it at your local CVS or Walmart for 10 or 15 dollars. And so that's what we created with Loved One and I'm really excited."

John's unisex skincare line Loved01 (@loved01skin) is available now on Loved01.com and at CVS stores nationwide and CVS.com.

E! News airs Mondays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. on E!. The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

