John Legend slams 'venomous trolls' attacking him over Trump: 'Be best, as your queen commanded you'

John Legend is fending off criticism from Trump supporters. (Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

John Legend didn’t mince his words when he tweeted that President Trump’s “rhetoric has certainly fueled and inspired” last week’s terrorist attack at two New Zealand mosques. Now he’s standing firm in the face of negative attention from the president’s loyal fanbase.



Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.

The 40-year-old star also spoke out against Trump during an interview with NowThis, which saw him linking the president’s policies and inflammatory statements to the Christchurch shootings.

“He needs to apologize for demonizing brown people who have tried to come here and have a better life,” Legend told NowThis.

“That rhetoric of invasion, that rhetoric of violence, of scaring white people to think that these brown people are going to rape and kill their families — that rhetoric is inspiring people to do these kind of massacres.”

The interview caught the attention of far-right media outlet Breitbart, which posted Legend’s remarks in an article which also defended Trump from “lies” being “trotted out” by “liberals.”

Legend, however, has strong words for his haters, whom he called “venomous trolls with terrible grammar.” He also urged them to “rethink [their] existence” and cited Melania Trump‘s anti-bullying initiative.

“Be best, as your queen commanded you,” he tweeted.

I always know when Breitbart writes about me. An army of venomous trolls with terrible grammar takes over my mentions. I pray you guys rethink all of your existence. Do better. Be best, as your queen commanded you. And know that I won't be shutting up. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 19, 2019





That statement will no doubt rile up Trump supporters even more, but Legend’s fans are here for it.

Classy burn and by far the best line in the best tweet of the day haha — Renee O'Connell (@AphrousVendite) March 19, 2019





Or as the trolls would say “their bitter, your better.” 🤣🤣🤣 — Texan Madridista (@Dachshundaholic) March 19, 2019





I find you inspiring. Keep speaking out. — Elizabeth Lohr (@efl45) March 19, 2019





They wish they did though. They REALLY wish they did. Jealousy is a strange drug. — @at (@richardfoc) March 19, 2019





Legend’s in good company. Just last month, wife Chrissy Teigen lashed out against the president in a series of tweets, urging her fans to “vote this monster out.”

The couple also donated $288,000 to the ACLU last year on June 14 — which is Trump’s birthday.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: