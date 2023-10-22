John Legend Says His 4 Kids Bring 'a Lot of Joy' and 'Positive Energy' to Their Home (Exclusive)

The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen are parents to daughter Luna and son Miles, as well as infants Esti and Wren — who were born this year

John Legend/Instagram John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their four kids

John Legend has a full — and happy — house!

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about his partnership with Pfizer and encouraging people to get this season’s latest COVID vaccine, the singer, 44, also opens up about his family with wife Chrissy Teigen, and how their four kids make their days brighter.

"They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy," Legend says of Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 10 months, and Wren Alexander, 4 months.

As for the newest additions to his brood, specifically, Legend notes: "They don't cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's four kids

Legend and Teigen, 37, welcomed their oldest child in April 2016, before Miles joined as a new addition in May 2018.

The couple later suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack, their third child, in September 2020.



The family then welcomed daughter Esti earlier this year on Jan. 13. At the time, the EGOT winner first shared the news at a private concert. "What a blessed day," he told the crowd just hours after Teigen had given birth.

Legend and Teigen's family then expanded once more when they welcomed their baby boy Wren via surrogate on June 19, 2023.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty John Legend

Currently, Legend says that his oldest two kids are doing great, telling PEOPLE, "They're in school. Miles is in kindergarten and Luna's in second grade."

"Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student," he continues. "So I get to relive that with my daughter and my son."

As for his younger two, the "All of Me" crooner adds that the infants are reaching some milestones of their own, and he and Teigen "love" being a family of six.

"Esti just started crawling a couple of weeks ago, and Wren is 4 months old now," he says. "They smile a lot."

