John Legend is celebrating nine years of marriage to Chrissy Teigen!

On Wednesday, Legend released a romantic music video for his latest single "Wonder Woman" featuring his pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen and their children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4 — to celebrate their anniversary and the overall strength of women.

"Wonder Woman" opens with a shirtless Legend, 43, crooning heartfelt lyrics about love as shots of Teigen, 36, both on her own and with their kids, are juxtaposed into the video. Then, clips of the family hanging by the pool and Teigen rubbing her baby bump, which Legend later sweetly kisses.

Elsewhere in the video, the married couple kisses and cozies up to one another in various Tuscan locations, and Teigen accompanies Legend as he plays the piano.

John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage

John Legend/YouTube John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

RELATED: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Sequin Dress at 2022 Emmys

"You make me wonder, woman / How do you do it? / Some superpower / I don't understand," sings Legend over guitar and piano on the R&B-pop track's chorus. "You make me wonder, woman / How do you do it? / You're superhuman / And I'm just a man."

Directed by Nabil Elderkin, the clip holds extra sentimental meaning for the couple, as the filmmaker introduced them to each other in 2006 and later acted as director for 2013's "All of Me" video — which was also filmed in Italy and featured lyrics dedicated to Teigen.

The "Wonder Woman" music video arrives less than two months after Teigen and Legend announced they're expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage

John Legend/YouTube Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

RELATED: John Legend Opens Up About Being 'Cautiously Optimistic' During Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy

In early August, the supermodel announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child after undergoing IVF alongside photos of her baby bump. In the pictures, she sported a crop top and lace underwear.

Story continues

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage

John Legend/YouTube Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone, John Legend and Miles Theodore

RELATED: All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'OK if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Nearly two years ago, Teigen announced via Instagram that she and Legend had experienced a pregnancy loss.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," the grieving mom wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

"Wonder Woman" is featured on Legend's eighth studio album LEGEND, out now.