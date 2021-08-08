John Larroquette pays tribute to 'Night Court' co-star Markie Post, dead at 70

John Larroquette (top left) has paid tribute to former Night Court co-star Markie Post (bottom left) following news of her death from cancer. (Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Nearly a month after mourning the July 11 death of Charlie Robinson, who played court clerk Mac, John Larroquette is paying tribute to another Night Court co-star: Markie Post. The 70-year-old actress, whose credits also include Scrubs, The Fall Guy and Hearts Afire, died on Saturday following a nearly four-year battle with cancer, her manager confirmed to Deadline.

Larroquette, who won four Emmys playing conniving prosecutor Dan Fielding opposite Post's public defender Christine Sullivan on the NBC sitcom, honored his on-screen foil on Twitter Sunday.

"Her grace, her warmth, her intelligence, her compassion, her optimism, her empathy, her humility, her love and devotion to her family," the 73-year-old actor, who starred on The Good Fight last year, wrote. "And her flawless comic timing, her beauty, her laugh and more...

"We all wish she could have stayed longer but we thank the cosmos for blessing us and enriching the world with her for as long as it did."

Night Court aired on NBC from 1984 to 1992. Actresses Selma Diamond and Florence Halop, who played bailiffs Selma and Flo, respectively, both died during the show's run. Lead actor Harry Anderson, who played playful Judge Harry Stone, was 65 when he died of a stroke induced by influenza and heart disease in 2018. Post's death also comes less than a month after Robinson, 75, suffered a cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failure while battling a type of glandular cancer. Larroquette similarly marked the actor's passing with a Twitter tribute.

Former co-star Marsha Warfield, who succeeded Diamond and Halop as bailiff Roz, also wrote of feeling "shocked and devastated" by Post's death. Calling the actress "real, caring and kind," Warfield added, "Harry, Charlie and Markie were a big part of my life. They were castmates, co-workers, friends and family. I will miss them and cherish the memories we made and shared."

Post's TV daughters Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Melissa Joan Hart were among those also sharing their memories of the actress.