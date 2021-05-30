John Krasinski thanks Amy Schumer for ‘blowing up’ his ‘pretend marriage for publicity’ with Emily Blunt

Amy Schumer is blowing up relationships like Michael Bay does robots — but only for fun!

John Krasinski joked with the comedian in the comments of an Instagram post where Schumer gave the former The Office star rave reviews on his new film A Quiet Place Part II, which he wrote and directed. Krasinski's wife of nearly 11 years, Emily Blunt, reprises the role of Evelyn Abbott from 2018's A Quiet Place in the horror sequel.

"I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater," Schumer exclaimed. "and although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend."

Krasinski replied in the comments, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

Both Blunt and Krasinski have a lot to be happy about over Memorial Day weekend as the long-awaited sequel breaks pandemic era records with an estimated $48 million box office debut. This should come as no surprise to Paramount who motivated Krasinski to write a follow-up after the original raked in an estimated $341 million.

"This is a world you can play in, this isn't just a character to remake…. it's actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience," Krasinski told EW in 2018 of his decision to make a sequel. "It's not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you're repeating; it's an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets."

Based on the box office success, fans have flocked to theaters in droves to support the film and Krasinski is showing his appreciation. On May 20, he appeared at an AMC in Miami and welcomed moviegoers to a special screening. Since then, he's also popped into theaters in Austin, Houston, Ohio, and California.

You never know where he'll pop-up next.

