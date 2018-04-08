John Krasinski Jokes He Married Emily Blunt Because He 'Couldn't Get' Anne Hathaway

The 48-year-old actor is a huge fan of his wife's movie, 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

John Krasinski is such a jokester!

The 38-year-old actor and Emily Blunt appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night, where he joked about stalking his wife before they started dating and watching the Devil Wears Prada "give or take 72" times.

“It’s one of those things that back in the day us elderly people used to channel surf. Nobody does that anymore,” the Office alum explained. “It’s just one of those movies that whenever you’re going through the channels, you just stop and you look.”

Blunt, 35, who starred opposite Anne Hathaway in the 2006 film, added that one day when coming home, she caught her husband watching the movie and pointing out his favorite look.

“There’s a sort of montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through,” she recalled. “And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it and he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, ‘That’s my favorite outfit.’”

Krasinski then quipped, "Well, I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, ‘Oh…'"

ET recently caught up with British actress during a junket for her new movie, A Quiet Place, where she revealed that she would be "down" for a Devil Wears Prada sequel.

“I mean if everyone wanted to do it, it would be cool," she said. "I'd be down."

