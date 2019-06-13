John Krasinski Fuels ‘The Office’ Hockey Feud Goading Jenna Fischer Before Stanley Cup Game 7 (Video)

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer were one of TV’s most beloved couples on “The Office,” but all’s fair in love and hockey as their teams faced each other in the Stanley Cups Finals Game 7 on Wednesday night.Boston-born Krasinski had a special message to St. Louis fan Fischer in an Instagram video posted just before the puck dropped at the TD Garden.“Jenna Fischer, I know we’ve been having our ups and downs recently but I am really sorry you’re not here … this was your seat here and I was really bummed you couldn’t make it,” Krasinski said in the video from his luxury suite.Also Read: Watch Jon Hamm Lose His Mind When St Louis Blues Win Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (Video)“Let’s just have the best team win, both teams have been playing incredibly well, it’s an exciting series and at the end of the day, it’s about hockey and hockey fans,” he pledged, before flashing an evil grin.It all sounded sincere enough, but during the filming a familiar face sat down next to Krasinski … yep, that is Roy Anderson (David Denman), the man Pam Beesly was engaged to when she first met Jim.Also Read: Ratings: Game 6 of NBC's Stanley Cup Finals Roughs Up CBS' Tony AwardsThe guys seem to have made up since the Dunder Mifflin love triangle, but it didn’t sit well with other “Office” alum. “Whaaaaaaaat the effing whaaaaaat?!!?” Angela Kinsey wrote in the comments.At least Fischer found it funny, reposting with the response: “Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played. Just be careful he doesn’t leave you at the game.”View this post on Instagram Game 7! Let’s do this!Stanleycup @nhl @msjennafischerA post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jun 12, 2019 at 5:08pm PDTEarlier on Wednesday, Fischer posted a doctored photo of the former on-screen couple in their respective team jerseys with the caption: “It all comes down to tonight … Game 7.”It all comes down to tonight. Game 7. LetsGoBlues StanleyCup Gloria TeamPam @StLouisBlues @NHL @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/smGBAAi4t8– Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 12, 2019Also Read: 6 Movies and TV Shows Inspired by Gangster Whitey Bulger, From 'The Departed' to 'The Blacklist' (Photos)Krasinski came right back at her by recruiting Massachusetts native Steve Carell over onto his side.pic.twitter.com/h8S74OYWJh– Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) June 12, 2019The saga continues …. as does Game 7, which is currently airing on NBC.Read original story John Krasinski Fuels ‘The Office’ Hockey Feud Goading Jenna Fischer Before Stanley Cup Game 7 (Video) At TheWrap

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer were one of TV’s most beloved couples on “The Office,” but all’s fair in love and hockey as their teams faced each other in the Stanley Cups Finals Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Boston-born Krasinski had a special message to St. Louis fan Fischer in an Instagram video posted just before the puck dropped at the TD Garden.

“Jenna Fischer, I know we’ve been having our ups and downs recently but I am really sorry you’re not here … this was your seat here and I was really bummed you couldn’t make it,” Krasinski said in the video from his luxury suite.

Also Read: Watch Jon Hamm Lose His Mind When St Louis Blues Win Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (Video)

“Let’s just have the best team win, both teams have been playing incredibly well, it’s an exciting series and at the end of the day, it’s about hockey and hockey fans,” he pledged, before flashing an evil grin.

It all sounded sincere enough, but during the filming a familiar face sat down next to Krasinski … yep, that is Roy Anderson (David Denman), the man Pam Beesly was engaged to when she first met Jim.

Also Read: Ratings: Game 6 of NBC's Stanley Cup Finals Roughs Up CBS' Tony Awards

The guys seem to have made up since the Dunder Mifflin love triangle, but it didn’t sit well with other “Office” alum. “Whaaaaaaaat the effing whaaaaaat?!!?” Angela Kinsey wrote in the comments.

At least Fischer found it funny, reposting with the response: “Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played. Just be careful he doesn’t leave you at the game.”

View this post on Instagram

Game 7! Let’s do this!#Stanleycup @nhl @msjennafischer

A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jun 12, 2019 at 5:08pm PDT





Earlier on Wednesday, Fischer posted a doctored photo of the former on-screen couple in their respective team jerseys with the caption: “It all comes down to tonight … Game 7.”

It all comes down to tonight. Game 7. #LetsGoBlues #StanleyCup #Gloria #TeamPam @StLouisBlues @NHL @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/smGBAAi4t8

– Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 12, 2019





Also Read: 6 Movies and TV Shows Inspired by Gangster Whitey Bulger, From 'The Departed' to 'The Blacklist' (Photos)

Krasinski came right back at her by recruiting Massachusetts native Steve Carell over onto his side.

pic.twitter.com/h8S74OYWJh

– Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) June 12, 2019





The saga continues …. as does Game 7, which is currently airing on NBC.

Read original story John Krasinski Fuels ‘The Office’ Hockey Feud Goading Jenna Fischer Before Stanley Cup Game 7 (Video) At TheWrap