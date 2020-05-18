John Krasinski Fights Back Tears During Emotional Some Good News Finale

Grab your tissues!

On Sunday, John Krasinski continued his mission of bringing the world some good news amid the pandemic with the heartwarming finale of his YouTube show Some Good News. Announcing that the show will be taking a break, the A Quiet Place star relived some of Some Good News' most memorable moments from its 14-episode run, including the cast of The Office reuniting for a fan's wedding, hosting virtual prom and helping the class of 2020 have an epic graduation.

But, like all Some Good News episodes, Krasinski made sure to highlight the good news that was happening around the world, starting with some moving videos of COVID-19 survivors leaving the hospital. And, of course, he made sure to include some humorous moments as well, giving viewers a look at the inventive ways people are keeping themselves entertained while practicing social distancing.

Expressing his gratitude, Krasinski said, "Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you."

"Because, the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be, but I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine," he continued as he started to tear up. "I told you from the very first episode, I only deliver the good news. You are the good news."

"And that's why every single week if you can look through the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you'd see what resilience really looks like," The Office alum concluded. "What unbroken really means. And through witnessing every simple act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is."

John Krasinski, Some Good News Finale More

Highlighting the good deeds performed during the pandemic, the Jack Ryan star played a moving montage of the local heroes that have been stepping up for their community to provide aid and positivity during these challenging times.

Addressing viewers one last time, he signed off, saying, "And that will do it. For this episode of SGN, I'm John Krasinski no longer needing to remind you that no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world. Thank you all for making this show so very special. We will see you again."

Watch Krasinski share some good news in the heartwarming video above!