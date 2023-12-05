John Fetterman Tearfully Mocks Mike Johnson's 'Duty' To Hold Impeachment Vote

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) on Monday ridiculed House Speaker Mike Johnson’s vow to bring an impeachment vote to the floor against President Joe Biden. (Watch the video below.)

Fetterman’s weapon of choice was sarcasm, and he wielded it sharply in an interview with CNN’s Abby Phillip.

“Mike Johnson has said that Republicans have a ‘duty’ to bring an impeachment vote to the floor,” Phillip said. “That would be an impeachment vote against President Biden. What’s your response to the speaker?”

Fetterman mustered fake tears and fear.

“Oh no! Please don’t impeach him. That bad, bad man,” he replied. “Oh my God. It’s so scary. But whatever a weirdo says about that, it’s, like, go ahead.”

Phillip kept a straight face while Fetterman mocked the GOP’s continued efforts to nail Biden on accusations of bribery and influence peddling in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The House oversight committee has yet to providehard evidence of that.

Phillip: Mike Johnson has said that Republicans have a duty to bring an impeachment vote to the floor.



Fetterman: Oh no, please. Please don't impeach him. Oh my god, that bad, bad man. It is so scary. Oh no. pic.twitter.com/zNVbi2PgUA — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

Fetterman has teased the GOP on this matter before, putting his hands to his head like Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone” and calling a potential impeachment “a big circle jerk.”

Fetterman also put his sense of humor on display Monday by commissioning expelled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to send a mock message of encouragement to indicted Sen. Bob Mendenez (D-NJ).

Related...