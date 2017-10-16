John Dunsworth, ‘Trailer Park Boys’ and ‘Haven’ Star, Dies at 71

John Dunsworth, the actor best known for his portrayal of Jim Lahey on the cult hit series “Trailer Park Boys,” has died at the age of 71.

Dunsworth’s daughther Sarah, who is also a star of “Trailer Park Boys,” shared the news on Twitter. She wrote, “With heavy and broken hearts the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away. John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness.”

More to come…





