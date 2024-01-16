John Cusack Shares Chilling Warning About 'Nazis Running For Office' In America

John Cusack thinks far-right politicians are leading America in a dark direction.

The “High Fidelity” actor worried about the state of the U.S. while reacting to news that Philadelphia’s Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza had been vandalized with a large swastika over the weekend.

“That’s fucking terrible,” Cusack wrote Tuesday on X, the former Twitter, while sharing a story from The Jerusalem Post. “[Too] bad we have Nazis running for office on US. The ghouls feel like they can come out.”

Philadelphia police are searching for the suspected vandal, who was wearing a ski mask while caught in the act on a surveillance camera.

A post on the Facebook page for the memorial plaza asked for help in identifying the suspect, calling the incident a “disgusting act of antisemitism that comes amid a staggering spike in anti-Jewish hatred across Philadelphia and the country more broadly.”

Cusack didn’t name anyone in particular in his tweet. However, he’s on record as not being an avid fan of former President Donald Trump, whom he called a “mentally ill, virus-spreading, child-abducting Nazi rapist” in 2020.

He also mocked Trump’s legal drama when the politician’s mug shot in Fulton County, Georgia, was made public last year.

“Petulant and pouting,” Cusack wrote of Trump’s expression in the photo. “He knows he’s garbage and knows he can’t outsmart anyone. Just fear and rage.”

At the same time, the “Grosse Pointe Blank” actor hasn’t limited his political critiques to Trump and members of the Republican Party.

Last September, he accused Democrats of abandoning the middle class in a lengthy tweet, claiming that the party “played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish.”

Cusack was reacting to news that a group of Democratic lawmakers had filed court documents to block a proposed wealth tax on the ultra-rich.

