John Challis Dies: UK Actor In ‘Only Fools And Horses’ Was 79

John Challis, who played Boycie in the long-running UK sitcom Only Fools And Horses, has died at age 79 of cancer, his family confirmed.

His family said in a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer”.

Challis had a long television career in the UK, but is best known as unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce in the BBC sitcom.

He also played the role in its sequel/spin-off, The Green Green Grass, whch ran from 2005–2009, as well as Monty Staines from the seventh series onwards in the ITV sitcom Benidorm from 2015 to 2018.

Other television appearances include Dixon of Dock Green, The Sweeney, Doctor Who (The Seeds of Doom), Dracula, Beau Geste and Heartbeat, among others.

No information on survivors was immediately available.

MEDIA STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF JOHN CHALLIS

Sunday September 19, 2021 “It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer. Full Media piece below pic.twitter.com/oeIDrkAa4T — Only Fools and Horses News (@onlyfoolsnews) September 19, 2021

