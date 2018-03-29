John Cena says Duke Nukem film isn’t a done deal (exclusive)

When we sat down to discuss John Cena’s brilliant new comedy Blockers with the wrestler-turned-actor, we couldn’t stop ourselves from asking about his upcoming videogame adaptation, Duke Nukem.

Nukem was a ‘90s sensation, with the shooter’s trademark combination of politically incorrect humour and ridiculous pastiches of ‘80s action movies going down well with gamers.

But, for anyone over-excited about this week’s confirmation by producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller that Cena’s attached to the big screen adaptation, don’t break out the bubble-gum in celebration just yet – it’s far from a done deal, according to Cena.

“I haven’t read a script. Development takes a long time, especially if you’re going to approach a franchise like Duke Nukem. Very unorthodox character, he would have to be put in the right context. And, once again, I’m certainly honoured to be attached to the project, because it’s an iconic character, but it all comes down to story, the story has to be right. Development is just that, development.”

“It’s really an honour, especially because 10 years ago, my name wasn’t even close to the tumbler, let alone being tumbled in it – so I have great perspective on that. But by the same token, for me to keep having these opportunities, you’ve got to choose stuff that you’re passionate about.”

Which sounds like Cena’s respectfully saying he’ll only do it if the script’s up to scratch – which sounds fair enough to us.

Cena’s made some smart decisions in his acting career so far and, considering the fact that, when a Duke Nukem adaptation was first discussed in the early ‘90s, the plot involved aliens invading Nukem’s favourite strip-club, Cena’s probably sensible to hold out until he’s seen an actual script.

Blockers is in cinemas on 30 March, and it’s hilarious.





