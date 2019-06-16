John Cena Says the Day of the WWE Poster Boy is Over, and That's a Good Thing

From Men's Health

John Cena has been spending more and more of his time away from the WWE as he builds his brand as an actor and author, and he's happy to say that the organization is going from strength to strength without him.

"They don't need me," he said in a recent interview with The Wrap. "I am grateful for everyone who says 'we miss you,' and there was a time when I could genuinely say from a financial standpoint that they needed me; that time is up."

In fact, the wrestler believes that the days of the single top superstar is over, and that the WWE's future lies with a line-up of more diverse athletes. "For the longest time, if you considered WWE a band, there’s been one front person of the band. I think that dynamic is changing," Cena told fans during a recent appearance at BookCon, where he was promoting his children's book Elbow Grease.

"It is because the audience is too diverse. I think older males are watching it, younger kids are watching it, females are watching it. The audience is so diverse, so with a diverse audience it’s tough to universally please someone."

He then went on to predict a broader slate of superstar wrestlers who will be able to better represent the growing diversity of the WWE audience.

"I don’t think there’s a universal figure that will lead the company forward," he said. "I think as the company grows, and especially expands globally, you’re gonna have like a ‘Super Friends’ of the WWE. Which is like people who are essentially fighting for equal share of popularity. I think the band, essentially, will have ten lead singers of every different race, creed, color, sex, ethnicity.”

