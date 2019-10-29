John Cena donates $500K to first responders battling California wildfires: 'You are our heroes'

As fires — including the Getty fire in West Los Angeles — continue to rage across California, John Cena is helping out the heroic first responders.

The actor, who plays a firefighter in the upcoming film Playing With Fire, out Nov. 8, announced Monday that in honor of First Responders Day, he’s donating $500,000 to two charities: Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and California Fire Foundation.

“California is in dire straights. It is burning,” Cena says in the Twitter video. “It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide. Which means our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.”

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

He called on Paramount Pictures, which is the studio behind his film, to pick a charity that aids first responders “and on behalf of Playing With Fire and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate $500,000 to this cause.”

Cena continued: “In times like this, when people are giving their lives and working around the clock, what they need from us is resource. This is the right thing to do and I’m doing my part to help the cause. I wish everyone the best of luck. Please stay safe and you are our heroes.”

Paramount responded with the two charities soon after and Cena confirmed that “help is on the way” in the form of $500,000 split between the two organizations. LAFD Foundation provides the Los Angeles Fire Department “with essential tools, equipment and resources” and CA Fire Foundation gives “emotional & financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect.”

Two incredible choices. @LAFDFoundation and @CAFireFound ... on behalf of Paramount and the cast of #PlayingWithFireMovie, a total of $500K is coming your way. Thank you for what you do. Help is on the way!!! https://t.co/SHz8uPFDMe — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 29, 2019

While fires rage across California, many, many people statewide are impacted. Within that group are many L.A.-based celebrities, who have been sharing stories about evacuating as the Getty fire burns in West L.A.

LeBron James and his family evacuated on Monday — and had trouble finding a safe place to stay.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

This was the scene from Kathy Griffin’s driveway.

Kate Beckinsale was woken at 3 a.m. to this.

Ditto Kristin Davis.

Here are some others posting about the fire — and the need to donate to first responders.

