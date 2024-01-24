John Cena Comments On Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania 40

John Cena teases that he might be free for WWE WrestleMania 40.

WWE WrestleMania 40 is right around the corner. The special 40th anniversary of WrestleMania will be held in Philadelphia on April 6-7. 16-time champion John Cena has headlined WrestleMania in the past, and he has appeared at most of the shows throughout his WWE career. In 2023, he lost to Austin Theory in his most recent WrestleMania match. However, there is no word on whether he will be there this year.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, John Cena commented on potentially appearing at WrestleMania 40.

“I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend and movies don’t shoot on the weekends,” John Cena said. “But when I say I’m done — in WWE, they say never say never and a lot of people retire and come back — I’m just being honest with myself. There’s such a great new generation now as well. It’s time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day.”

During the interview, John Cena stated that he plans to retire from the ring by the time he is 50. Check out his comments here.

