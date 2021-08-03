John Cena Arrives in Costume as Peacemaker to 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere

John Cena attends the Warner Bros. premiere of

John Cena is suiting up for his new superhero movie.

The actor, 44, arrived in character to the The Suicide Squad premiere Monday night, posing on the red carpet in costume as Peacemaker at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Cena was dressed head-to-toe in character, rocking a fitted red top with Peacemaker's signature logo, white pants and black boots. The WWE star completed the look with a shiny silver helmet, blue gloves and an arsenal of prop weapons.

Flexing for the camera, Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh also stepped out for some sweet photos on the red carpet. The pro wrestler and the engineer, 31, wed in October 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena attend Warner Bros. Premiere of

Cena stood out at the star-studded event for his eye-catching outfit, telling PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that he dressed up for the film premiere to drum up excitement for fans and to "do his part."

"I really just enjoy what we've done with this movie and I'm trying the best I can to make you all enjoy it," the actor explained. "If you feel comfortable and safe to go out to the theaters, I really encourage you because James [Gunn] shot this to be enjoyed in the theaters. So go out and have yourself a wonderful experience. And I'm just trying to do my part."

The Suicide Squad also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, and more. The film follows David Ayer's Suicide Squad, which premiered in 2016 to less than rave reviews.

Looking ahead, fans expect to see even more of Cena's character Peacemaker beyond The Suicide Squad. The actor is teaming up again with Gunn, The Suicide Squad director, for an 8-episode series about his DC character that's set to premiere on HBO Max. Variety reported that production on the spinoff was set to begin early this year, with no release date yet announced.

In conversation on Monday, the star told PEOPLE (the TV show!) that the short series will deliver more of The Suicide Squad's "craziness."

"Peacemaker is more of everything that you like about The Suicide Squad," he teased. "Step one, see The Suicide Squad. Step two, like The Suicide Squad. Step three, watch Peacemaker."

The Suicide Squad hits theaters Friday.

— With reporting by Sandra Vergara