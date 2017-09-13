John Carpenter remakes ‘Christine’ in this awesome four-minute short film (watch)

John Carpenter is giving horror fans the ultimate Halloween treat with the release of Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 this October. The compilation album brings together 13 of Carpenter’s most iconic movie themes, from Halloween to They Live, The Thing, Starman, and Escape From New York. In what could be the first of many music videos released in the lead up to the album’s debut, Carpenter has dropped the official video for the theme from Christine, and it’s essentially a remake of the movie in four minutes and thirty-three seconds. Watch the clip above.

Christine was released in December 1983 and starred Keith Gordon as an unpopular teenager whose new car, a vintage Plymouth Fury named Christine, turns out to be sentient and incredibly violent. The film was hardly one of Carptener’s biggest hits, grossing only $21 million domestically, but it became a cult favorite in the years that followed. The music video remake finds Christine hunting down a young blonde woman, played by Rita Volk.

Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 will be released by Sacred Bones Records on October 20. Pre-orders are now available.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for Indiewire's Email Newsletters here.

Read more from Indiewire: