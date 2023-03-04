John Candy's Son Chris Remembers His Dad on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Loss Is Never Easy'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKAvXIrpAEM/?hl=en. Chris Candy/Instagram; American actor John Candy (1950 - 1994), circa 1990. (Photo by Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

John Candy's legacy lives on nearly three decades after his death.

The late screen legend's son Christopher Candy paid tribute to his father on Saturday, which was the 29th anniversary of his death, sharing a throwback photo of the Uncle Buck star.

"Sending love to my father today. 29 years ago you started a new journey," wrote Chris, 38, in the caption. "I miss you and think of you often. I still think of you daily. Loss is never easy but I can optimistically say it is one of the great teachers in life."

John Candy died of a heart attack at age 43 in May 1994 while filming Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. He was survived by Christopher, daughter Jennifer Candy, 43, and wife Rosemary.

A veteran of Canada's Second City improv comedy troupe, Candy became a household name in the 1980s with films like Stripes (1981), National Lampoon's Vacation (1983), Spaceballs (1987) and Uncle Buck (1989).

PEOPLE confirmed last October that the Candy family is working with Canadian countryman Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks on a documentary about the late comedian's legacy through Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company.

"The Candy family is giving Maximum Effort access to his archive and home video footage," a rep for Reynolds told PEOPLE.

Reynolds, 46, made the announcement after Candy began trending on Twitter ahead of the Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K re-release.

"With John Candy trending, I'll just say I love him," Reynolds wrote on Twitter of his fellow Canadian national treasure. "So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears."

Christopher quote-tweeted Reynolds' announcement, writing: "This is all true."

"Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands," wrote Jennifer shared in another tweet.

Maximum Effort also celebrated the news in a quote tweet, sharing one of Candy's lines from 1987's Planes, Trains and Automobiles. "You wanna hurt me? Go right ahead if it makes you feel any better. I'm an easy target," the tweet read.