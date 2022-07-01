Joey Kramer's Wife Linda Has Died 3 Months After Drummer Takes Leave of Absence from Aerosmith

Linda Kramer and Joey Kramer

Kevin Mazur/Getty Linda and Joey Kramer in 2020

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer's wife of 13 years, Linda, has died.

A rep for the musician confirmed that Linda, formerly a contract administrator for Hewlett-Packard, died on June 22 at age 55. A cause of death is not currently available.

An obituary obtained by PEOPLE describes Linda as a woman with "a wicked, mischievous sense of humor" who enjoyed Hallmark Christmas movies and had "a passion for driving fast cars." She cared deeply about her family, friends, and her dogs, Lucy and Cosmo.

Joey and Linda were married in October 2009, with the musician calling her "the love of his life." "Linda loved Joey deeply and his well-being and happiness were her top priority," her obituary reads.

She is survived by her husband, her parents, her three sisters, her stepsiblings, her stepson Jesse, and many nieces and nephews, among others.

In late March, Joey had said he would not be joining Aerosmith as they relaunched their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas this summer, citing family as the catalyst for his "temporary leave of absence" from the group.

"He has regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," the group said in a statement to USA Today at the time. "He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith."

aerosmith

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Aerosmith

The dates were ultimately canceled in May when lead singer Steven Tyler sought treatment after a relapse in his sobriety following a recent surgery.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the statement, which was shared on Instagram, read. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being," Aerosmith said. "We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows."

"Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time," they concluded.