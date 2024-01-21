Who is Joey Graziadei? What to know about the leading man of 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Both on and off the tennis court, Joey Graziadei is looking for a score of love on the latest season of "The Bachelor."

Graziadei, a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro, is the lead for Season 28 of the "The Bachelor," the long-running reality dating competition on ABC.

"The Bachelor" Season 28 premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT on ABC. With Graziadei as the lead, this season will feature 32 women hoping to win his heart, the most contestants to ever appear at the mansion on the first night.

Here's what to know about Joey Graziadei and his role as leading man in Season 28 of "The Bachelor."

Who is Joey Graziadei?

28-year-old Joey Graziadei is the lead of Season 28 of "The Bachelor."

Joey Graziadei, 28, is a teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. According to his bio from ABC, he was born on May 24, making him a Gemini.

Graziadei is "looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors," according to his bio on ABC. "He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."

Was Joey Graziadei on 'The Bachelorette'?

Graziadei first appeared on screens in Season 20 of "The Bachelorette" with Charity Lawson, where he was the runner-up, as Lawson accepted the proposal of Dotun Olubeko. He was announced as the next lead of "The Bachelor" during the finale of "The Bachelorette" in August.

Who is the host of 'The Bachelor'?

"The Bachelor," as well as other shows in the franchise including "The Bachelorette," "Golden Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise," is hosted by former contestant Jesse Palmer.

Palmer, who was the Bachelor himself in 2004, took over hosting the show full-time in 2021. He married his wife, Emely Palmer, in 2020. The pair announced they were expecting a baby in August and welcomed their daughter, Elle Reine Palmer, in January.

Watch 'The Bachelor' Season 28 trailer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Bachelor' Season 28: Who is leading man Joey Graziadei?