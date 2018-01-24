Joey Fatone Reveals Whether 'NSYNC Will Reunite During Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime

‘NSYNC fans may have to say “Bye Bye Bye” to dreams of a Super Bowl reunion.

On Feb. 4, Justin Timberlake, 36, will take the stage for the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime show, and former band mate Joey Fatone appeared to shut down rumors of a regrouping. (JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass round out the famous fivesome.)

“I’m here [at dinner] right now — if I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now, so obviously there’s your proof: nothing,” Fatone, 40, told TMZ this weekend of the potential ‘NSYNC reunion. “There’s nothing wrong with that! He’s doing his thing!”

Indeed, Timberlake just released two new songs, “Filthy” and “Supplies,” and will drop his new album, Man of the Woods, two days before the NFL championship game.

This will be the third time the former boy bander has performed at the Super Bowl. He and ‘NSYNC joined a star-studded lineup (including Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly) in 2001. And in 2004, Timberlake took the stage with Janet Jackson to perform “Rock Your Body,” which ended in the infamous wardrobe malfunction dubbed “nipplegate.”

In the years since the controversy, Timberlake and Jackson, 51, have made amends. But Fatone doesn’t expect Jackson to make an appearance next month, even if the duo’s reunion would fuel headlines.

“He’s not that kind of person,” Fatone said. “He’s not controversial like that. He is in a sense, but not in a sense to do it deliberately.”