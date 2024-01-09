Joey Fatone, AJ McLean promise joint tour will show 'magic of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys'

It’s a marriage of boy band bliss.

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and *NSYNC-er Joey Fatone will hit the road together this spring for A Legendary Night Tour.

The two friends – who performed together last fall at a Fatone-led ‘90s-themed concert in Tampa – will kick off their jaunt March 15 in Temecula, California before primarily rolling down the East Coast with shows in Boston, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida among their eight announced dates.

A pre-sale with VIP packages begins Jan. 10 with the public onsale at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 12. Tickets can be purchased here.

Fatone and McLean will perform classic songs and dances from their respective groups while backed by a seven-piece band.

Joey Fatone (left) and AJ McLean will combine their boy band pedigree for a joint tour in spring 2024.

The pair also plans to share stories from their years on the road and offer “comedy and intimate conversations.”

"I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members. We’ve worked together in the past on one-off projects here and there but never had the opportunity to create something together. This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds,” Fatone said in a statement. “I hope our fans are ready for a show that'll take them on a journey through the magic of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and everything-in-between.”

McLean added that the tour will provide “the perfect chance to listen to old favorites and share some special new songs that our loyal fans will be the first to hear!”

Fatone reunited with his *NSYNC mates in November to release their first single in nearly 20 years, “Better Place,” for the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack. The fivesome – Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick – also ignited headlines with a joint public appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

McLean, meanwhile, has kept busy with his Backstreet Boys brethren – Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell – with a 2022 Christmas album and recently wrapped worldwide DNA Tour.

